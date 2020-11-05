Srinagar, Baramulla contribute 50% casualties, cases in Kashmir

Significant variation in the number of cases reported from various districts in Kashmir has resulted in death toll and burden of disease concentrated over Srinagar and Baramulla districts.

Today six people were reported to have lost life to SARS-CoV2. In addition, 524 fresh cases on Thursday took the case tally in J&K to 97224. Of these, Kashmir had 339 confirmed cases added to its count of COVID19 cases, while Jammu had 185.

Among the new cases reported today in the Kashmir division, 114 were symptomatic, 55 were randomly taken and 74 were contacts of known cases.

Srinagar district had 155 new cases of COVID19 today, its cumulative cases 19990. District Srinagar accounts for 34 percent COVID19 cases in Kashmir division. In other words, every third person, whose test was positive, was a resident of Srinagar. Official data reveals that 39459 samples from Srinagar have been tested on RT-PCR while 159819 samples have been tested using Rapid Antigen Test kits (RAT). The sampling in Srinagar district, as per the figures, has been the highest of all districts, however, proportionate to its population.

Baramulla district with 54 positives had the second highest number of new cases today among all districts in Kashmir division. The total number of cases reported from Baramulla district till date reached 6333, which is 11 percent of the cases reported from Kashmir division and the second highest in among all districts. However, district Budgam also has almost the same burden of cases. In district Baramulla, 39004 samples have been tested on RT-PCR , almost equivalent to that of Srinagar. However, the number of ‘Rapid tests’ carried out in the district is 57605 cumulative till 05 November, which is one-third that of Srinagar.

Baramulla and Srinagar together account for 45 percent cases in Kashmir division.

In terms of death toll, Srinagar district has recorded 370 of its residents succumbing to the viral disease and Baramulla has had 147 casualties. Together, the two districts have suffered 517 fatalities – more than half of the 1005 deaths reported from Kashmir (cumulative).

Today, four people in Kashmir division lost life due to SARS-CoV2. Three of these were from district Srinagar. These were a 75 year old female from Chanapora admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital, an 80 year old male from Zoonimar admitted at SKIMS Soura and another 80 year old male from Lal Bazar also admitted at SKIMS Soura.

A 52 year old female from Sallar Anantnag admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital lost the battle with the viral illness late Wednesday night, only a day after she had tested positive. She was diabetic and hypertensive, a doctor at the hospital said.

Two deaths were recorded in Jammu division today, its death toll now 512.