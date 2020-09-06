Srinagar crosses 10,000 cases mark

Spike in COVID19 cases in summer capital Srinagar has raised alarm bells, as the district has become the first in Jammu and Kashmir to report over 10,000 cases.

The district contributes 23 percent of the total positive cases in J&K. On Sunday, 185 new COVID positive cases were detected in Srinagar which raised the total tally of COVID19 positive cases to 10,165.

The Srinagar district has reported the highest number of fatalities too, the number of persons who died due to COVID here are 240. J&K has reported 804 deaths due to COVID. 30 percent of total deaths in J&K have come from Srinagar alone.

The district administration had imposed restrictions after a large number of cases were reported, the lockdown was then lifted from August 16.

According to official figures, on August 15, the number of COVID positive cases in Srinagar was 6790 which has increased to 10,165 on September 6.

However, the major relief has been the improving recovery rate, so far 8,499 COVID patients have recovered from deadly viral infection. Srinagar’s recovery rate is 83 percent.

A senior health official while analyzing the data stated the percentage of travelers is less than 10 percent out of total number of COVID cases detected in the last 12 days in Srinagar. “It signifies that the percentage of transmission of COVID is much higher in Srinagar district than rest of the other districts in Kashmir.”

Health experts have blamed the ‘complacency’ among the Srinagar residents for the rising number of COVID positive cases. “You are witnessing marriage ceremonies going on as usual, non-adherence of protocols, all these factors contribute to an increasing number of COVID cases.”