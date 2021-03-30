Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:51 AM

Srinagar district classified as Orange amid spike in cases

UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:51 AM
A woman pushes a wheelchair of her kin on the deserted roads of city centre Lal Chowk during the COVID-19 lockdown last year. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]
The Department of Disaster Management today classified all districts of J&K as Green excluding Srinagar.

Srinagar district has been classified as an Orange in view of a spike in Covid cases for some days.

An official said that a detailed review of the current covid19 situation in J&K was conducted with the Financial Commissioner Health, Divisional Commissioners and other officers.

In the review meeting, the official said that “an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of covid19 in J&K was taken.”

Following the review of the situation, the official said that the department has made clarification in which Lakhanpur has been declared as containment zone (Red zone) on the National Highway-44 with a buffer of 500 meters radius and Jawahar Tunnel area, on either side, also brought in same classification of red-zone.

“All districts of Kashmir Province except Srinagar and all districts of Jammu Province have been declared as green. However, Srinagar District has been classified as orange,” the order of Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, State Executive Committee, reads.

It further states that the categorization of districts into red, orange and green zones/districts will be followed for purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts as per a separate order to be issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC).

