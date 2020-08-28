Srinagar encounters: Magistrate asks people to depose

A sub-divisional magistrate of Srinagar has urged the people to depose before him in magisterial inquiries ordered in connection with two encounters that have taken place in the city this year.

The encounters have taken place at Pazwalpora Zoonimar of old Srinagar on June 21 and Malbagh Hazratbal on July 2.

The magistrate has urged the people who have any knowledge of these encounters to report at his office in DC Srinagar office complex for recording their statements in the next 10 days.

In Pazwalpora Zoonimar encounter, three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed.

The killed militants were identified as Shakoor Ahmad Lango (18) S/O Farooq Ahmad Lango of Barthana Srinagar, Shahid Ahmad Bhat (24) S/O Gul Muhammad Bhat of Semthan Bijbehara, Anantnag, and Mohsin Khandwa S/O Gulam Nabi Khandwa of Anchar Soura, Srinagar.

Police took the bodies of all the three militants to Handwara in north Kashmir, allowing some family members to be present at the time of burial. Lately, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

In Malbagh encounter on 2 July, police had one militant and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.