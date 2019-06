Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Authorities on Thursday afternoon stopped the vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after fresh landslides blocked the road at Anokhifall.

An official said that the traffic plied on the highway till late afternoon. “Scores of vehicles are stranded on the highway and efforts are on to clear to the road,” the official added. Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir’s Shopian district remained open for traffic.