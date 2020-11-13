Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed for traffic

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for traffic from both sides for maintenance and repairs being carried out every Friday as per government directions.

Hundreds of load carriers remained stranded on the highway.

A police official said that the load carriers carrying essential commodities for Kashmir were stopped at Nagrota Dhar Road and Jakhani, Udhampur and at various other places on the highway.

The suspension of vehicular traffic on every Friday, has evoked public criticism who complain that it badly affects the supply of foodgrains and other essential goods to Kashmir and other areas.

“It also affects the passengers and the movement of medical emergency cases on the highway.”

Meanwhile, sources said that the supply of essential commodities was hit in the areas along the highway.

The fresh vegetable and fruit markets remained closed in the highway town of Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu and Banihal. The supply of milk was also partially affected in many areas, locals said.

A large number of passengers were seen walking on the highway to reach their destinations.

Traffic advisory for Saturday

A traffic advisory issued by the authorities concerned today said that in view of inclement weather predictions issued by MeT department for few days “there are chances of blockade of NHW-44. People are advised to avoid journey on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.”

However subject to fair weather and better road condition Light Motor Vehicles, both passengers and commercial, will be allowed from Nagrota Jammu from 5am to 11am and from Jakhani Udhampur from 6am to 12 for Srinagar, of the highway on Saturday, it said.

As per the advisory, heavy motor vehicles/load carriers will be allowed from Zig Qazigund from 4pm. However TCU Ramban will “coordinate the release of oil/gas tankers and vehicles carrying perishables in the opposite convoy on Saturday”.

Commuters have been advised to fallow SOPs issued by the government to prevent the Covid-19.