Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open

In contravention of government orders for highway closure on Fridays for road repairing and maintenance, the Jammu-Srinagar National highway today remained open for vehicular traffic.

This was done on the request of district administration Ramban for making polling arrangements and dispatching polling parties to polling stations for the conduct of first phase of DDC polls and Panchayat by-elections on 28 November 2020.

Earlier, it was ordered that traffic on the highway will remain suspended on Fridays for road repairs and maintenance at various places from Banihal to Nahsri tunnel.

Official source informed Greater Kashmir that the district administration Ramban had shot a letter to Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Chief Secretary J&K requesting therein to allow the movement of traffic on 27 November (Friday) on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

Meanwhile, the traffic was plying and the polling parties were dispatched from various places in blocks of Ramsu Sub division in Ramban district.