The 290-km long Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was reopened for traffic on Monday after remaining shut due to snowfall. After the improvement in weather, the vehicular traffic is moving smoothly, the administration said.

An advisory issued by the Traffic department said that subject to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles (passenger) would be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Tuesday with cut off timings from Zig (Qazigund) 7 am to 12 pm.