Srinagar-Jammu Highway reopens

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway reopened only for stranded vehicles after having remained closed for three days on Thursday.

The highway remained closed due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the Ramban district.

Official sources said in the first instance the vehicles carrying essential commodities, oil and gas tankers, including Light Motor Vehicles, stranded between Nashri and Ramban were allowed to move towards Kashmir after that light-medium passenger vehicles stranded at Banihal and Qaziqund were allowed to move towards Jammu on priority.

The highway was closed on Monday due to incessant rains that lashed the area triggering multiple landslides in more than a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal on the highway in Ramban district thus leaving no option for the authorities except to close the arterial highway for vehicular traffic between Nashri to Jawahar tunnel to save the loss of life and property on the highway.

After the improvement in the weather on Wednesday NHIA pressed their men and machinery at several places between Nashri to Banihal to clear the mud and landslides and the highway was reopened Thursday morning only for stranded vehicles.

Hundreds of Kashmir bound load carriers, carrying essential supplies, stopped at Nagrota Jakhani Dhar road Udhampur yet not allowed to move to their destinations on Thursday, a traffic department official said. He said only stranded vehicles between Nashri to Jawahar tunnel stretches were cleared from the Highway.

Traffic Control Unit National Highway Ramban claimed that no fresh vehicle was allowed from Srinagar or Jammu on the Highway.

NO TRAFFIC MOVEMENT ON FRIDAY

Traffic police headquarters Srinagar/Jammu issued an advisory stated that the Jammu Srinagar National Highway would remain closed for weekly repair and maintenance on Friday. No vehicle would be allowed to ply between Chenani Nashri and Jawahar tunnel sector of highway.