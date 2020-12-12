Srinagar-Kargil highway closed for 5th day

The Srinagar-Kargil highway remained closed for traffic for the 5th consecutive day on Saturday due to accumulation of snow. The road was closed on Tuesday following fresh snowfall in upper reaches including Zojila pass and Drass areas.

Officials said that about 4-5 feet of snow has accumulated on the Zojila pass along the highway.

They said with some improvement in weather on Saturday the snow clearance work was started by Border Roads Organisation from both Drass and Sonamarg sides, adding that if the weather conditions remained favourable the snow clearance work will be completed in next two days.

Vehicles including trucks have been stranded on both sides of the highway for the past five days. The drivers of these vehicles complained of hardships being faced by them in harsh conditions.