Srinagar-Kargil highway likely to open today

The snow clearance work on the Srinagar-Kargil highway was completed on Tuesday and the road is likely to be thrown open for traffic on Wednesday.

The road has been closed for three days due to the fresh snowfall in higher reaches including mountainous Zojila pass and Drass area of Kargil.

Official sources said that the snow clearance has been completed and the

traffic is likely to be restored on Wednesday. “However, the stranded vehicles from both Sonamarg and Drass sides will be allowed first to move.”

Zojila had received over 2 ft of snow since Saturday. A BRO official told Greater Kashmir that the snow clearance has been completed from Sonamarg to zero point Zojila.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir SDM Drass Asgar Ali said that road has been cleared from Drass side as well, and hopefully the traffic from both sides will be allowed on Wednesday.

TRAFFIC PLAN/ADVISORY

Meanwhile, subject to fair weather and better road condition, all type of vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Srinagar and the timing are as under:

All Srinagar/Jammu bound vehicle shall cross TCP Shiliktsey Kargil by 10:30 hrs and TCP Meenamarg by 1330 hrs, a traffic advisory issued today said.

Moreover, the Leh-based vehicles moving towards Srinagar shall cross TCP Khalsi by 0700 hrs. “No vehicle shall be allowed after cut of timings,” it said.

As per the advisory, the security forces have been advised not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of slippery conditions of the road at Zojila.

Commuters have been advised to carry anti-skid chain to gain more grip on the slippery road condition at Zojila. They have been asked to undertake journey only after confirming status of the Zojila road from the numbers mentioned below: Police Control Room Kargil (01985 232275, 8491938293); Police Control Room Leh (01982258880, 6006028084); DTI Kargil (6005498565),

SHO P/S Drass (7006593331); DTI Leh (9797849551); DSP Traffic Leh (9419287779).

As per the plan, vehicles shall be released from TCP Shiliktse at 0700 hours sharp up to 1030 hours.