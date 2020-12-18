Srinagar-Kargil highway remains closed

The Srinagar-Kargil highway remained closed for the second consecutive day Friday. The road had been opened for one-way traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for eight days.

On Wednesday, the army convoy and trucks were permitted to move, but soon the road was again closed due to fresh avalanches and gusty winds.

Sources said that there are hundreds of passenger vehicles and trucks stranded at Drass and other areas for last ten days, awaiting nod from the authorities to move towards Srinagar.

The stranded passengers complained that they are facing immense hardships due to freezing temperatures and non-availability of heating arrangements and food.

SDM Drass Asgar Ali said that soon after the road was connected and army convoy and trucks were allowed to move towards Sonamarg today, stormy winds triggered avalanches along the Zojila pass particularly from India Gate to Bajri nallah stretch, as a result of which the traffic movement was restricted.

He said that the BRO has pressed its men and machinery into service to clear the avalanche. “However, the stormy winds are creating hurdles in the way of road clearance,” he added.

“We are working to clear the road and allow stranded vehicles to reach their respective destinations,” he said, adding that hopefully the road condition will improve and traffic will be permitted on Saturday.

He said besides BRO teams, SHO Drass Manzoor Ahmed and his team are monitoring the snow clearance work at Zojila.

Pertinently, the authorities on the recommendations of the UT administration Ladakh have decided to keep open the Srinagar-Kargil highway till maximum possible time this winter.