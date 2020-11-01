Srinagar-Leh highway closed

The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for traffic movement on Sunday after fresh snowfall in upper reaches including Zojila pass and Minamarg areas of Drass.

An official told the Greater Kashmir that 2-3 inches of snow was recorded in these areas due to which the road became slippery. “The traffic from both sides will be restored as the weather improves and the road is clear for traffic,” SHO police station Sonamarg, Lateef Ali, said. The upper reaches of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district also witnessed snowfall on Sunday bringing down the temperature.