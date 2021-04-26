Srinagar-Leh highway opened for 1-way traffic

The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road also known as Srinagar-Ladakh highway has been thrown open for one-way traffic from Monday, officials said. “Pursuant to the meeting held on the subject under the chairmanship of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Ladakh UT on 17-04-2021, it is hereby notified for the information of general public/ stakeholders that the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is hereby declared open for one way traffic for all types of vehicular movement on 26-04-2021,” an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said.

However the order mentioned that there will be certain conditions for the traffic movement on the road.

It has asked the deputy commissioner Ganderbal and chief medical officer Ganderbal for establishing a health check up center and asked the superintendent of traffic police Ganderbal to establish a traffic police check post at Sonamarg.

“Operationalization of weighing bridge at Sonamarg, besides the district superintendents of police Ganderbal and Kargil shall obtain clearance certificates from project Vijayak and Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation before allowing any vehicle to ply,” the order reads.

District authorities shall also consider weather advisories before allowing any vehicle to ply.

Further it should be ensured that the vehicles should be preferably 4×4 or mechanically sound and should load as per permissible tonnage. Besides it has been impressed that all the advisories regarding mitigation of COVID-19 shall also be adhered in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile the deputy commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve told the Greater Kashmir that only LMVs, 407 vehicles will be allowed to move on the highway as the road widening work is going on the highway to ensure movement of trucks and other HMVs.