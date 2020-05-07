Srinagar man dies of COVID19 at SMHS Hospital, death toll 9

A Srinagar man died at SMHS Hospital late Wednesday evening, his sample tested positive for COVID19 posthumously.

The 34-year old man, a resident of Alamgiri Bazar Srinagar was attending to his ailing father at Super Specialty Hospital since 25 April. His father was shifted to gastro-enterology department of SSH from SMHS Hospital for specialized treatment. However, the attendant felt sick and went home.

“He was brought to SMHS Hospital on 5 May with hypotension and some influenza like symptoms,” Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of pulmonology at GMC Srinagar said. He said the patient was admitted to

isolation ward of the hospital and his sample was taken on 6 May for testing. Dr Naveed said that coronavirus causes inflammatory reaction in patients, leading to release of cytokines. “Sometimes, it is so sudden that we call it cytokine storm. It leads to multiple organ failure,” he said adding that the Srinagar man died of multi-organ failure.

Dr S Saleem Khan, head department of social and preventive medicine at GMC Srinagar, said the patient’s condition suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday. Dr Khan said body of the deceased was released on Thursday morning. He said the body could not be released on Wednesday night due to delay in preparing burial. “This death is a grim reminder that COVID19 is a risk to everyone,” he said.

This is the fourth attendant from SSH who has tested positive in past two weeks. On Wednesday, apart from the deceased person, two other people tested positive in SSH. These two were from Kulgam and Ganderbal. On May 4, another attendant of an Anantnag patient tested positive for COVID19.

The death marks the ninth death due to the viral illness in J&K.

The last death had taken place at Chest Diseases Hospital – an 80 year old woman from Rainawari Srinagar. On 25 April, a young woman from Anantnag who had suffered intra-uterine death of her twins died in Mother and Child Hospital Anantnag. Her’s was the seventh COVID19 death in J&K.

The first death due to COVID19 took place on 26 March, a resident of Srinagar, who was buried in ancestral graveyard in Sopore. The second death took place on 29 March. The patient was a resident of Tangmarg with no travel history as well. The third death took place on 7 April, the deceased a Bandipora resident whose sample tested positive after he passed away.

A day later, on 8 April, one woman passed away in Jammu. She also tested positive for COVID19 posthumously. Her’s was the fourth death due to the virus in J&K. The fifth death took place on 17 April at JVC, the deceased a 70 year old man from Baramulla. The sixth was also a Baramulla resident, and 70 year old who died on April 25.