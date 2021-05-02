Front Page, Today's Paper
GKNN
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 1:40 AM

Srinagar marked red zone, 19 other districts orange zone in J&K

GKNN
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 1:40 AM
lockdown in Srinagar [GK Photo/ Aman Farooq]
lockdown in Srinagar [GK Photo/ Aman Farooq]

The government Sunday classified the districts of J&K for the purpose of containment of Covid-19 putting Srinagar in the red zone and 19 other districts in the UT in orange zone.

Lakhanpur containment zone on the NH-44 with a buffer of 500 meters radius and Jawahar tunnel area on either side were also classified as red zone.

Trending News
Representational Image

Kangan man missing after being attacked by bear

File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Bengalis rejected hate politics: Congress

File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Soz felicitates Mamata Banerjee for win in West Bengal

Photo of missing Sopore Youth

Sopore youth goes missing, family appeals him to return home

As per the order issued by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR), no district of the state figured in the green zone.

“All districts of Kashmir province except Srinagar, and all districts of Jammu province are in orange zone category,” reads the order. The categorisation will take an effect from today.

“This categorization of districts into Red, Orange and Green zones/districts will be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts, as per a separate order, to be issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC). “This classification of districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir,” read the order issued on behalf of Chief Secretary B V.R. Subrahmanyam Chairperson State Executive Committee.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News