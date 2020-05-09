Srinagar Mayor, 13 others test negative for COVID19

In a major sigh of relief to Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu has tested negative for COVD19 along with 13 other persons.

The Mayor and some SMC corporators and officials had gone into self quarantine after brother of a corporator tested positive for COVID19. Later, the corporator himself had tested positive for the infection.

“Yes, the Mayor and other corporators have tested negative. It is a big relief for the corporation and good news for all of us,” said an official.

The Mayor said that the experience had taught that a danger “is closer than one can think it is”.

“From the very first day I have been working out. I have not being at home. I was away from my family for a month. I was staying at government guesthouse because I had isolated myself,” the Mayor told Greater Kashmir while thanking Almighty for testing negative.

He said he would take extra care now while in the field as he has tested negative. “Now the system is on track, now we can take extra precautions, try to distance ourselves as much as possible from the risk,” he said.

He requested everyone “to not take the coronavirus lightly and take all precautions.”

“Was tested for #COVID19 along with 13 SMC Colleagues yesterday. All 14 – including me – have tested negative. 6 positive cases from Srinagar today. Including two nurses from Shireen Bagh Hospital – which is a matter of concern. We need to remain vigilant. #OneSrinagar (sic),” the Mayor tweeted earlier.

Earlier, the news of COVID19 positive test of corporator’s brother had created panic in SMC. The reason for panic was that the corporator, who himself tested positive later, was living with his brother and was actively participating in various sanitation drives.

The family members of the positive patient including the corporator were put under quarantine immediately.

As an extra precaution, the Mayor and other corporators including deputy mayor, corporators and some SMC employees went into self-quarantine.

Police have registered a case against the SMC corporator and his brother for acting “negligently” after Tehsildar Eidgah directed police to take action under law against offenders.