December 18, 2020

Srinagar records 5th coldest Dec night in 10 yrs

2-day wet spell likely from Monday: MeT
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

With the Chilai Kalan – coldest 40-day winter period – just three days away, an intense cold wave has gripped Kashmir. The mercury in summer capital Srinagar plummeted to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, making it the fifth lowest December temperature recorded in Srinagar during the last one decade.

As per Meteorological Department data, Wednesday night was the fifth coldest since 2010, resulting in partial freezing of water bodies including Dal lake.

The MeT records suggest that the lowest recorded December temperatures in Srinagar since 2010 was on December 25, 2018, when mercury plummeted to minus 7.7 degrees.

The second lowest December temperature in Srinagar during the last decade was recorded in 2010 at minus 6.6 degrees. Srinagar recorded minus 6.5 degrees on December 21, 2016 and December 30, 2019 making it the third and fourth coldest nights of last ten years.

Meanwhile, ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded freezing temperature at minus 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 8.9 degrees while Leh recorded minus 14.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a sunshine greeted the Valley on Thursday and day temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 9 degrees. Gulmarg recorded 1 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

The latest MeT forecast has said “light to moderate snowfall at isolated places” of Kashmir and Ladakh is expected between December 21 and 22.

The forecast for snowfall in the beginning of next week coincides with the arrival of the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan. There are maximum chances of snowfall during this period, in which the day temperature hovers around 7 degrees Celsius and several water bodies including the Dal Lake freezes due to sub-zero temperatures in the night.

