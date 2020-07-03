Srinagar sizzles at 34 degrees Celsius

Summer capital Srinagar recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Friday with mercury soaring to 34 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that the city recorded maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius today, which is the highest so far. This was 3 to 4 degrees above the normal temperature. A day earlier, the summer capital on Thursday had recorded 33.7 degrees. Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said the hot weather conditions were expected to continue during the next few days. “There are less of chances of rain in the Valley and temperatures are expected to be on the higher side for next few days,” Ahmad said.

He said that along with the rise in temperature, “humid conditions being experienced in the Valley,” are making the weather more uncomfortable. This, he said, is also expected to continue for next few days.

However the MeT official said that there is a possibility of cloudy and overcast conditions in the Valley which may not result in rainfall.

Winter capital Jammu also witnessed a hot Friday as it recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded the lowest recorded day temperature in the Valley at 25.2 degrees. Meanwhile, with the rising temperatures in the Valley, youngsters were seen killing the heat by taking a dip in water bodies at various places.