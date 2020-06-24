Srinagar woman dies of COVID19; J&K toll 88

An Srinagar woman admitted at SKIMS died of COVID19 on Wednesday taking the death toll of the viral infection in Srinagar to 21 and in J&K to 88. With only one death today, there was a dip in fatality recorded for the past 10 days.

The 48-year old woman suffering from Chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), a type of blood cancer died at SKIMS early Wednesday morning, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said. He said the patient had undergone bone marrow transplant and had been admitted to Infectious Diseases Block of the Institute when she tested positive.

The patient, Dr Jan said, had fungal pneumonia. “The cause of her death was arrhythmia with cardiopulmonary arrest,” he said. The patient was a resident of Barzulla Srinagar.

With her death, the count of patients losing life to COVID19 in Srinagar district reached 21, the highest for any district in J&K. Although the number of patients who have tested positive in Srinagar is not substantially high from some other districts, however, the mortality rate, as per the official data is higher. The district has had 752 patients reported till date.

In J&K, a total of 88 patients have lost life to the viral infection, J&K Government has said. Of these, 78 are in the Kashmir division.