Srinagar woman dies, toll 8

A Srinagar woman died of COVID19 today, a day after testing positive, taking the toll of virus deaths in J&K to eight.

The woman, 80 years of age from Rainawari Srinagar, died at Chest Diseases Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The patient had tested positive for COVID19 on Monday. Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of pulmonology at GMC Srinagar and incharge COVID19 at the hospital said the woman had been shifted to the hospital from SMHS Hospital on Monday “after she tested positive”. He said that her oxygen saturation was low and it deteriorated on Tuesday. “She breathed her last around 4:30 pm,” he said.

Dr S Saleem Khan, head department of community and preventive medicine and nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said the patient had been admitted to SMHS Hospital on 25 April with pneumonia and co-morbid condition – diabetes. He said the patient was kept in isolation ward of the hospital and sampled for the virus based on symptoms, although no travel or contact history had been provided. “We shifted her to CD Hospital when she tested positive for COVID19,” he said.

The death marks the eighth in J&K due to the respiratory virus.

On Saturday, a woman from Anantnag who had suffered intra-uterine death of her twins died. Her sample had tested positive posthumously and was declared as a COVID19 death by J&K Government by including her in the death tally.

The first death in Kashmir due to COVID19 took place on 26 March, a resident of Srinagar, who was buried in ancestral graveyard in Sopore. The second death took place on 29 March. The patient was a resident of Tangmarg with no travel history as well. The third death took place on 7 April, the deceased being a Bandipora resident whose sample tested positive after he passed away.

A day later, on 8 April, one woman passed away in Jammu. She also tested positive for COVID19 posthumously. Hers was the fourth death due to the virus in J&K. The fifth death took place on 17 April at JVC, the deceased a 70 year old man from Baramulla.

The sixth was also a Baramulla resident, and 70 year old and died on April 25.

All people, except the pregnant Anantnag woman, who have lost life to COVID19 in J&K have been aged over 50 years. The viral infection is a greater risk to the lives of elderly and those suffering from other illnesses, union health ministry has said.