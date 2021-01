A youth who was shot at by suspected militants in Soura area of Srinagar last month succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS on Wednesday, officials said.

Nadif Hanief Khan (24) was critically wounded when gunmen fired at him from very close range near his house on December 1.

He was immediately rushed to nearby SK Institute of Medical Sciences. The youth succumbed this morning. Police have already registered a case and taken up the investigation.