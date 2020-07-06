SSB constable kills officer in Kulgam, shoots himself

Two Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) personnel were killed in a fratricide incident in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late Monday evening. A police official said a sentry constable Hemant Sharma had an argument with his officer, Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar.

“The constable lost his cool and fired indiscriminately from his service rifle killing his officer,” he said.

The police officer said that later the constable also shot himself dead.

Police have reached the spot. A case has been registered in this regard and investigations taken up.

Meanwhile, an army soldier working with 226 field unit in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district shot himself dead with his service weapon on Monday evening, police said. The deceased soldier had been identified as S. Srinivas of Telangana. Police have registered a case and started investigation. (With inputs from Altaf Baba)