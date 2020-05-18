States, UTs can't dilute lockdown 4.0 guidelines: MHA

The home ministry has said no state or Union Territory will dilute the guidelines issued for the nationwide lockdown that will continue till May 31.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of the states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown were issued after taking the views of the states, following a video-conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers on May 11.

“As emphasised in my earlier letters, I would like to reiterate again that States and Union Territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by MHA. States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

“I would urge you to ensure compliance of the new guidelines and direct all concerned authorities for their strict implementation,” Bhalla said in his letter to the chief secretaries on Sunday night.