States, UTs given 17 crore free vaccine doses: Centre

The union government on Wednesday said that it has so far provided more than 17.02 crore vaccine doses to States and Union Territories free of cost, out of which more than 94.47 lakh doses are still available with them to be administered.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “The government is at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UTs through a ‘whole of government’ approach.”

It said that in addition to test, track, treat and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic.

It said that implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase three strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1 and registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28.

Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

“The government has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to States/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses (as per data available at 8 am today),” it said.

“More than 94.47 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” the MoHFW said. It also said that more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next three days.