Stranded J&K people decry 'ambiguity' in evacuation process

Kashmiri families, students and workers stranded in different states Tuesday alleged that J&K government’s evacuation process was ambiguous.

Mir Arsallan stranded in Delhi for last 40 days said: “There is no clarity about when we (he and many others) will be evacuated. After registering our names online for evacuation, we should at least get some response from the other end but that is not there. The whole process seems to be chaotic.”

A group of students stranded in Assam rued the “inactiveness” of the J&K administration in streamlining the evacuation of the stranded people. “We are nine students of Tezpur University Assam and are

stranded here for past 40 days. We have registered our names on website of J&K higher education department but we didn’t get any response about when we will be evacuated,” said Rameez Ahmad. “After registering our names, a form number got generated online which we have saved with us,” he added.

As per official figures around 10,000 students, thousands of labourers and many other families from J&K are stranded in outside states across India.

In the last week, according to J&K government, around 18000 labourers were evacuated from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab states. “But people are not stranded only in Himachal or Punjab; thousands of Kashmiris are stranded in other states and government is not informing them when they will be evacuated,” said Muhammad Younis stranded in Jaipur.

An officially designated nodal officer for coordinating movement of stranded people from some of the states said the evacuation process was ambiguous due to lack of coordination and communication of J&K government with other states.

“Mere registration of people won’t solve the problem. J&K administration needs to clear the ambiguity in the evacuation process and keep stranded people informed about their return to J&K,” the official said who wished not to be named.

Recently, the government appointed seven officers to assist the nodal officers to regulate movement of stranded persons outside the J&K.

“Some students stranded outside are with their families but government has separate procedure for students and other persons. Authorities should clarify it. Even some families have their light motor vehicles along with them. They don’t know whether they will be allowed to travel in their car or not,” the official said.

A top official in administration said the government has appointed four nodal officers each entrusted to coordinate evacuation of labourers, students, foreign returnees and others including families and workers.

“Evacuation of labourers from Himachal and Punjab is almost completed. The matter about return of stranded people from foreign countries has been taken up with Ministry of External affairs and the process is being finalized,” he said.

The official said students and families were not only stranded in Delhi but in other states as well. “The matter is being discussed with the railway authorities for return of people stranded beyond Delhi. The only problem is that everybody wants to be evacuated first. Let people have patience, all of them will return home,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole did not respond to repeated calls from this newspaper.