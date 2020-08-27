Strict restrictions to continue on religious gatherings: Div Com

In wake of Covid-19, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today said that restrictions shall continue on all religious processions and gatherings in all districts.

Div Com said this while chairing a meeting regarding arrangements here today.

During the meeting, the Shia Anjumans extended their full support to the administration with assurance that no procession or any other outside gathering shall be conducted during these days, an official handout said.

The Div Com sought support from these religious bodies and urged them to sensitize people about avoiding all religious processions/ gatherings in wake of Covid-19.

He urged the heads of these bodies to use their influence and aware people about importance of following Covid-19 related SOPs including social distancing protocol and use of facemasks while commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala during these days.

The Div Com said that in last few instances some anti-national elements tried to give different direction to a purely religious matter, which has been viewed seriously and all such elements shall be dealt strictly under the law.

He appealed people to show their cooperation at this juncture as Covid-19 cases were on rise in Kashmir and any carelessness can prove disastrous for the entire society.

During the meeting, the representatives raised various issues with the Div Com and demanded prompt resolution.

The Div Com instructed all DCs and SSPs to cooperate and extend their support to people for hassle-free holding of majalis.

He also directed to developmental departments to carry out necessary works and ensure uninterrupted power and potable water supply besides speedy completion of lane and drain works in all Shia dominated areas.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DC Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza, SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal, Joint Commissioner SMC, while as Abid Hussain Ansari, Secretary All J&K Shia Association, Aga Syed Muntazir, Secretary All J&K Anjumane Sharie Shiaan and representatives from All J&K Itehaadul Muslimeen and other Shia Anjumans also attended the meeting.