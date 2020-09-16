Strict security on LoC must for peace: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today visited North Hill Headquarters 18th Sikh Battalion in North Kashmir’s Kupwara District and Farkiyan Brigade Headquarters and had detailed interaction with the senior army officers at both the locations.

The DGP reviewed security, law & order scenario, besides winter preparedness of forces from

infiltration point of view and also with regard to the increase in ceasefire violations.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. He was received by GOC 28 Div Major General A S Aujla and SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar at Zangli, Kupwara.

During the visit, the DGP was given an operational briefing at Farkiyan by Brig K Mohan Nair of 268 Infantry Brigade of Keran Sector and at North Hill Post by Col. Kuldeep Karpe CO 18 Sikh about the status of launchpads along the LoC, security situation on LoC, and hinterland. Various measures for strengthening the security of the border grid and hinterland were discussed threadbare.

Appreciating the efforts of the units deployed in border areas in achieving better results on various fronts, the DGP said that troops are working day and night with full alertness and commitment and are successfully combating militancy.

He said that forces have to remain on the constant vigil and alert so that any evil attempt to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir is effectively foiled.

The DGP urged the officers to maintain surveillance on the elements trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere and take all preventive measures.

He said that close liaison between the J&K Police and security forces has borne good results and are very imperative for foiling militant activities which are encouraged on the behest of Pakistan. He said that better coordination, synergy between the forces yielded good results so far. He said that cooperation of the people with the forces has helped in maintaining sustained peace and these relations should be strengthened at all levels to defeat ill designs of inimical elements.