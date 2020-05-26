Student critical after blast in former artillery range Tosamaidan

A class-9 student was critically injured when a littered shell exploded in Tosamaidan area of Budgam in Central Kashmir on Tuesday.

The boy has been identified as Asif Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani resident of Bachin Beerwah, Budgam.

The family members of Asif told the Greater Kashmir that he is being operated upon at SKIMS and his condition is critical. “He has grievous injury in head and doctors told us that Asif is critical,” the family said.

“He has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” SSP Budgam, Nagpure Amod Ashok, told the Greater Kashmir.

Tosamaidan meadow was used as an artillery firing range by army for several decades till 2014.

The picturesque meadow, spread over 11200 hectares of forest land about 45 kms from Srinagar, bears grim reminders of the past. Since 1964 when the Army moved in, around 70 civilians -mainly shepherds and children – lost their limbs.