Student's body recovered near gunfight site in Achabal

A body of a civilian was found near the site of Monday’s gunfight site in Badoora village of Achabal in this south Kashmir district on Tuesday.

A JeM militant and an Army officer were killed while two other soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the daylong gunfight in the village on Monday. The body of Nasir Ahmad Mir, 20, son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Check Achabal was found by the people near the encounter site this morning.

“A woman potted his body in the paddy fields around a kilometer away from Monday’s gun-fight site. He had received bullet in his shoulder and had suffered heavy blood loss,” locals told Greater Kashmir.

The doctors confirmed that Nasir had died due to excessive blood loss.

Police, later reached at the spot and took the body for post-mortem and other legal formalities. “He was probably hit by a stray bullet during an exchange of fire,” said a police official adding they are investigating the matter.

Nasir, according to locals was a first-year student at Degree College Anantnag. His body was later handed over to his family for last rites.

People in large numbers participated in his funeral.

Amid protests and clashes a shutdown was also observed in Achabal areas.