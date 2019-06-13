Submit monthly progress report of development projects: Guv to Admin Secys

Irked by the delays in completion of developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor’s administration has directed all the heads of the departments to submit monthly details of work done on developmental projects with a bring accountability to ensure timely completion of central as well as state funded projects.

According to a senior official of planning department, Governor Satya Pal Malik during a recent interaction with the Administrative Secretaries “expressed his concern over delay in completion of developmental projects in J&K of public importance.”

“There is no dearth of funds, but poor execution of work is hampering the timely completion of projects. It is mandatory for departmental heads to submit utilization certifications to central government for seeking funds. But unfortunately when the work on ground is not completed, they are not in position then submit UCs which hampers the flow of funds to the state,” he said adding that “Administrative Secretaries have been asked to appoint the nodal officers whose role would be to furnish details before submitting it to the Governor’s secretariat.”

Following Governor’s direction, Principal Secretary to Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal has issued an order which reads as “Planning Development and Monitoring department requested all administrative secretaries to furnish the monthly note regarding major developmental activities and achievements to PD&MD by or before 29th of every month so that the consolidated report could be forwarded to the governor secretariat in time bound manner.”

“Pertinently the note should inter-alia include monthly achievements on various parameters like physical targets/achievements, details of projects/ schemes, competed/ inaugurated/ foundation stones laid, new initiative taken, revenue generated , new posts created/ appointment order issued, new policies/ guidelines, notifications, SROs framed and issued, grievance received and disposed off.”

“Further it is requested to designate nodal officer in this regard who shall be responsible for submitting a desired information on the monthly basis in a time bound manner, to planning development and monitoring . The details of nodal officer may also shared PD&MD,” reads the PD&MD order.

Failure of Jammu and Kashmir Government and its engaged executing agencies to complete ten mega infrastructure projects on time in the state has resulted in cost overrun of 102 percent from Rs 25,238 crore to Rs 51,229 crore over the years.

Similarly the much-hyped projects undertaken under Prime minister Development package are also facing delaying in completion. Out of Rs 82,452 crore package, J&K has so far utilised only over 40 percent funds of the approved amount.

The tardy utilisation, according to sources, is mostly due to “failure” of authorities at the helm of affairs to execute projects on time and “delay in submitting the utilization certificates of work done to the central government.”