Surge in cases of pregnant women in Ganderbal

Amid a surge in the cases of COVID19 cases, particularly of pregnant women, in Ganderbal district in the last one week, District Magistrate Shafqat Iqbal has sought a report from Chief Medical Officer.

“The total number of pregnant women testing positive in the district has gone upto nine in less than a week which is worrisome and posing great threat of contamination and subsequent spread of virus. As such you are advised to have a thorough analysis of all these cases and submit a report in unequivocal terms to this office so that the future course of action is taken to break the further transmission,” reads an order issued by the DM.

Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi told the Greater Kashmir that the main reasons are: not maintaining social distance, unnecessary and frequent visits to hospitals and not wearing face masks.

“A pregnant woman has to go just for four check-ups at the hospital in nine months of pregnancy, however it has been seen they frequently and unnecessarily visit the primary and tertiary care hospitals,” Dr Sofi told the Greater Kashmir.