UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 12:21 AM

Suriya Jabeen is Custodian General J&K

UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 12:21 AM
General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered transfer and posting of five KAS officers.

As per the order, Custodian General, J&K, Farooq Ahmed Shah has been transferred and he will await further orders of his adjustment in the GAD.

Managing Director, JAKFEED, Suriya Jabeen, has been transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K.

Deputy District Election Officer (DDEO), Ravinder Sharma has been transferred and posted as Custodian, Evacuee Property, Jammu.

SDM Marh Tariq Hussain has been transferred and posted as Custodian, Evacuee Property, Kashmir.

SDM Jammu (North) Pawan Kumar will hold the charge of the post of SDM Marh, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Meanwhile, the General Administration Department transferred Custodian, Evacuee Property, Jammu, MH Malik, and adjusted him in Revenue department.

