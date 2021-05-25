Suspected black fungus case in Jammu

Another suspected black fungus case has been admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

“A 56-year old man has been admitted who has suspected black fungus,” said a doctor from the GMC.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, said that another black fungus case has surfaced in Jammu though its confirmation is still awaited.

He said that there were only two confirmed black fungus cases and one of them has died.

Dulloo said, “The number of black fungus cases may increase as there are 5 to 6 suspected cases in both Jammu as well as Kashmir divisions.”

He claimed that the hospitals have adequate numbers of medicines required to treat black fungus.

“Diabetes should be kept under control, it should be monitored continuously, and proper hygiene should be maintained,” he said while adding that those who have high diabetes and have taken steroids remain at risk and it can be avoided with proper precautions.

A resident of Poonch recently lost his life due to black fungus following his recovery from Covid19 in GMC Jammu.