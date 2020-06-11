Take 'clear view' on transport charges, poor students' fee: HC to govt

J&K High Court has asked the government to take an “immediate and clear view” on the issues of school fee of students who cannot afford it, and transport charges by private schools which are closed since March this year in the wake of lockdown owing to covid19.

Disposing of a Public Interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for restraining private schools from collecting fee, a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji asked Principal Secretary School Education Department to take an immediate and clear view of the issues related to transport charges as well as fee of the students who are not in a position to pay it.

The direction came after Additional Advocate General Mir Suhail informed the court that the Education Department was seized of the matter and some measures had already been taken “for the benefit of the students as well as the staff posted in the private schools”. He drew attention of the court to the circular no. 1-Edu of 2020 issued by the government on May 14 this year.

According to the circular only tuition fees shall be charged from students on monthly basis instead of quarterly basis for the lockdown period. “No fees hike shall be made during academic session 2020-21. Annual fees, if any, shall be charged monthly on pro rata basis, after schools reopen,” it said.

The circular underlined that no school shall deny access to the online education material and classes to poor and deserving students who are unable to pay school fees due to prevailing situation. With regard to transport charges, the circular however said “a view shall be taken separately”.

After hearing AAG Mir, the court said, he could not inform it about the “view ultimately taken by the government vis-à-vis the transport charges as no student was presently utilizing these services of the private schools”.

The circular, the court said, seems to have left it to the discretion of the school authorities to decide who are the poor and deserving students to be entitled to the benefit.

“It would have been in the best interests of the students’ community if the Principal Secretary would have taken immediate and clear view concerning these two issues. Nevertheless it is not too late,” the court said.

“If the petitioner has still any grievance or plea left,” the court said, “he may approach the Principal Secretary School Education Department and take up the matters with him for his consideration and decision.”

“If any such representation is made by the petitioner, the Principal Secretary School Education Department, will accord due consideration to the same keeping all the circumstances in view”.

Meanwhile, the court held that the Principal Secretary, School Education Department, would take “immediate and clear view” concerning the two issues identified by it.

Advocate Mudasir Nazir Shah had filed the PIL seeking directions to the government to debar school managements from collecting fees from students of private schools from March till the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

While passing the directions, the court observed that the petitioner seemed to be wholly oblivious of the circular, inasmuch as not even inkling was made about it in the petition.

While disposing of the petition, the court said: “Since the government is seized of the matter and has already taken certain measures, we are of the view that it would be unnecessary to keep this petition pending on board”.