Taking note of gatherings at funerals, Govt to bury militants at isolated places

J&K administration has decided to bury the killed militants at isolated places in view of Covid19. It said families of the slain militants will be provided passes by concerned Deputy Commissioners to participate in the last rites in presence of Magistrates.

Sources said the J&K administration has taken strong note of huge gatherings at the funerals of militants in Arwani, DH Pora and Sopore areas recently during lockdown.

They said health authorities also took note of these incidents as there were apprehensions of transmission of coronavirus.

They said the administration has decided to conduct burial of militants at safer and isolated places during which proper procedure of burials will be followed such as conduct of Post Mortem and lifting DNA samples of killed militants prior to their burial in accordance with religious customs.

Sources said that the families who identify and claim the bodies of killed militants are being provided passes by concerned DCs in order to facilitate their participation in last rites in presence of Magistrates.

They said the same procedure was earlier followed at central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where respective families participated in last rites of three killed militants.

According to sources, unidentified militants are also being buried in accordance with the religious customs in presence of Magistrates.