GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 12:09 AM

Talat Parvez designated Commissioner Secretary Hr Education

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 12:09 AM
General Administration Department today designated Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella, as Commissioner Secretary to the Government.

In an order, the GAD in terms of provision (i) to sub-rule (5) of rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services Rules, 2008, Talat Parvez Rohella has been designated as Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department with immediate effect. KAS Officers Association has expressed gratitude to the Government for designating Talat Pervez Rohella, a KAS officer of 1999 batch, as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.

