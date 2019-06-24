Talks must be held with Hurriyat: Farooq Abdullah

Also Read | Auto Draft

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday said that talks must be held with the Hurriyat. “The Governor says Hurriyat has agreed to talks. Then, talks should be held with them,” Abdullah told the media persons, according to Business Standard. Abdullah’s assertion comes two days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks with the government.

Addressing a function in Srinagar on June 22, Governor Malik said that the Hurriyat leaders were ready to talk, which he called an “encouraging sign”.

The Governor had said that the Hurriyat leaders, who had once shut doors on Ram Vilas Paswan, when approached for dialogue, were “now ready for talks, which is an encouraging sign.”