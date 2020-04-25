Tangmarg man dies at SKIMS MC, Covid19 death toll 6

A Baramulla man who had tested positive for COVID19 and was admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital (JVC) Bemina passed away today. His death takes the toll of COVID19 casualties to 6 in J&K.

The 70-year-old man, a resident of Tangmarg, was admitted at SKIMS MC Hospital on 13 April. He had been shifted from GMC Baramulla after he tested positive for COVID19.

Dr Shifa Deva, medical superintendent SKIMS MC Hospital, said that the patient was brought to the hospital with pneumonia and had hypertension and was admitted in the high dependency unit there. “On 20 April, we shifted him to critical care ward as his condition was not improving,” she said. Dr Deva said the patient breathed his last around 10: 30 am on Saturday.

According to an official in health and medical education department, the patient had no history of travel or contact with a COVID19 patient. “He was sampled because he was in red zone and symptomatic,” the official said.

His marks the sixth death attributed to COVID19 in J&K, second from Tangmarg and third from Baramulla district.

The first death due to COVID19 in J&K took place on 26 March. The patient, a resident of Srinagar, was buried in ancestral graveyard in Sopore. The second death took place on 29 March. The patient was a resident of Tangmarg with no travel history as well. The third death took place on 7 April, the deceased a Bandipora resident whose sample tested positive after he passed away.

A day later, on 8 April, one woman passed away in Jammu. She also tested positive for COVID19 posthumously. It was the fourth death due to the virus in J&K.

All people who have lost life to COVID19 in J&K were aged over 50 years. The viral infection risks the lives of elderly and those suffering from other illnesses more.

ALTAF BABA adds from Baramulla:

The latest victim of Covid19 was laid to rest in Qazipora village of Tangmarg on Saturday.

Following strict protocol for such burials, only a few family members of the deceased man were allowed to participate in the funeral.

An eyewitness said that the body was carried by men in complete protective gear while relatives were also in full protective gear.