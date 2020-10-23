Tanker plunges into gorge on Mughal Road, 2 dead

Two persons were killed on Friday in a road accident on Mughal Road, which connects Poonch with Shopian district via Pir Ki Gali.

An official said that the accident took place at around 9:30 am when a tanker bearing registration number JK02CH 2595 was heading towards Jammu from Kashmir and skidded off the road.

“It plunged into a deep gorge at Poshana area,” the official said.

He said both the driver and conductor died on the spot. They were identified as driver Tarvinder Singh, resident of Jammu and conductor Mangal Singh, a resident of Doda.

Deputy SP Surankote, Khaliq Hussain, said that both the bodies were retrieved from the gorge after hectic efforts and were shifted to Surankote sub-district hospital for medico-legal formalities.

“The vehicle was badly damaged in the accident,” Hussain said.