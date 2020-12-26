Tarun Chugh, Koul arrive in Kashmir

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary, incharge J&K, Tarun Chugh and BJP General Secretary (Org), Ashok Koul will felicitate party candidates who won the recently held DDC polls in J&K, on Sunday.

Chug and Koul arrived in Kashmir Saturday evening. “We will felicitate the candidates who won these elections,” Koul told Greater Kashmir. “We will also interact with party cadre.”

The senior leader said that they won’t be discussing formation of DDCs in Kashmir. “We are waiting for an announcement regarding that and once that happens, we will see how to move forward,” he said. “Presently we are not in touch with independents.”

Koul said they will be discussing organizational matters here also. “We won elections with good voter turnout,” he said, adding that when the leaders and workers did such commendable work, things need to be discussed. “

Both Koul and Chug played an important role in the DDC election campaign in Kashmir as well as in Jammu. “It was a spirited campaign in Jammu as well as Kashmir for the district development council elections,” a senior BJP leader said. “The people of Union Territory have moved away from the Article 370 narrative and embraced the aspirational democracy.”

The senior leader said that “the people in J&K have rejected the forces who for long gave calls of boycott of elections”. The high turnout, he said, has affirmed the faith of the people in democracy and development. “The overall outcome of the polls clearly shows that the people have rejected the anti-national forces, who had expressed reservations about unfurling of the national flag,” he said.