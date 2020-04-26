Teacher tests positive in Reasi

A government teacher tested positive for Covid19 at Mahore in Reasi district on Sunday, following which the locality has been declared a containment area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Kumar, said the person had completed administrative quarantine on April 18 and he was in home quarantine when he was detected with the coronavirus. The person has been shifted to isolation care and his family members have also been kept under observation.

The authorities have imposed restrictions in the locality where this person lives – Jamlan Panchayat, Mahore B.

“No movement will be allowed in Jamlan Malan Sarh Panchayat area in Mahore tehsil as it has been declared as red zone,” said another officer in the administration.

Officials said that at least 2000 persons are in quarantine centres in Reasi and 234 have been tested.

“We have started aggressive testing of the suspected cases in the district during which we have detected one positive case since the day of lockdown,” said an official.