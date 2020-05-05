Teenager killed in Handwara buried in Baramulla

A teenager from Handwara, who was killed during an attack by militants on a CRPF party, was laid to rest at Gantmulla, Sheeri in Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Body of Hazim Bhat, 14, was spotted around 150 metres from the site of gunfight between militants and CRPF personnel on Monday. Three CRPF personals were killed in the gunfight.

A family member of the slain boy said they were in their orchard, located close to the gunfight site, on the fateful day. He said after finishing work, they were about to leave, when militants attacked a CRPF party.

“While running for safety, Hazim ran in other direction. Though other family members reached home, Hazim did not. Later, his body was found near an irrigation canal with bullet marks. His body was not spotted on the road and it seems he was shot dead near the canal,” said Muhammad Shafi Bhat, uncle of the slain boy.

Hazim was the lone son of Bhat family and eldest among four sibling including three sisters.

Immersed in grief, the family members of the deceased teenager said the authorities did not handover body of Hazim to them and instead buried it in another district without any reason.

“We are unable to understand why body was not given to us. Why we have been denied burial despite our son being an innocent,” said Feroz Ahmad, cousin of the teenager.

The uncle of the deceased boy said this morning some officials of Kupwara administration came and asked to accompany them to Baramulla for burying this son.

He said they left for Baramulla at around 5:30 am and at around 7 am, the body was laid to rest. “Ten to 12 persons from our family including deceased’s father and mother went to Baramulla for their son’s burial. The mother was allowed to see the face of her son last time while others participated in the funeral,” said Bhat.

The boy was laid to rest in a graveyard at Gantmulla Baramulla. Around 150 militants mostly unknown, foreigners and militants belonging to other districts have been buried in the same graveyard which is located near police station Sheeri.

Though, authorities used to bury only militants in this graveyard, however, the teenager is the first civilian buried in this graveyard.