There will be no letup in anti-militancy operations: DGP

While central Kashmir districts witnessed beefed up security a day after Ganderbal attack, J&K Director General of Police Dilbgah Singh on Thursday said there will be no let up in anti-militancy operations in Kashmir.

Soon after the killing of two Border Security Force soldiers in a militant attack on Wednesday evening in Ganderbal, J&K Police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force erected extra nakas in Central Kashmir.

Nakas were erected at many places and checking of vehicles were being carried out. The identity cards of people particularly the youth were being checked.

A report said that police seized dozens of two-wheelers during the checking at nakas as the riders were either short of documents or were not wearing helmet.

“We are working on some leads and hunt is to track down the militants involved in the attack,” a senior police officer said.

In the wake of frequent attack by militants on security forces, DGP said, “They (militants) are meant to target security forces, but we won’t relent either. We will keep tracking and eliminating them.”

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that security forces had big successes during the operations so far. “Killing of Junaid Sehrai is a big success for JKP and CRPF in city grid and both are working together,” IGP told the Greater Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony of two slain BSF soldiers was held at BSF headquarters Humhama, officials said. The ceremony was attended by DGP Dilbagh Singh, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and other senior officers from police and paramilitary forces.

Later the bodies of the personnel were sent to their homes in West Bengal in an air-ambulance.