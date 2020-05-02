Those arriving at Lakhanpur without permission will be quarantined: Govt

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam today held video conference interaction with the Deputy Commissioners to discuss the action plan for allowing students and migrant labour stranded in different parts of the country. The Government has initiated the process of bringing back students and labour who were stuck in various states due to lockdown in a very controlled and regulated manner.

Financial Commissioner, Health, Principal Secretary, Home, Principal Secretary, Planning, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Commissioner Secretary, Labour, Commissioner Secretary, PHE, MD NHM, MD SIDCO attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, all Deputy Commissioners, and SSPs participated in the interaction through video conference.

It was informed that in the first phase, the students and migrant labour from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will be allowed and then the process will be initiated for students/migrant labour stuck in rest of the States.

Chief Secretary said that standard protocols for receiving such people have been developed and guidelines have also been issued in this regard. “All those who will enter the UT without prior permission will be compulsorily sent to institutional quarantine in Lakhanpur, Kathua for 21 days”, the Chief Secretary emphasized.

Keeping in view the risk of transmission of the virus, it was decided that 100 % testing of all such people will be done to ensure their and others’ safety. All the Deputy Commissioners were asked to coordinate with the Health Department so that medical teams are deployed for the collection of samples.

It will be a difficult task for everyone, so coordinated efforts are required from all, the Chief Secretary said adding that Nodal Officers have been appointed by the UT Government for ensuring smooth entry and movement of people.

Chief Secretary also reviewed quarantine facilities in the districts and directed the DCs to create additional quarantine facilities at the village level by utilizing all available infrastructures and involving panchayat members. Sarpanches and Anganwadi workers should be involved in ensuring effective implementation of quarantine at such facilities, he added.

To arrive at an exact number of the students/migrant labour stranded in different parts of the country, the Chief Secretary said that data is being compiled and will be shared with the districts so that all necessary arrangements are made for their stay.

Both the Divisional Commissioners were asked to ensure that proper computerized record of all people returning is maintained and a system is evolved so that the entire exercise is carried out smoothly. He asked for strong coordination among DCs, SSPs, and Traffic police for movement in a smooth and regulated manner.