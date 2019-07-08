Those supporting militancy, separatism won't be entertained: Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said the Hurriyat Conference cannot dictate terms on talks with the Centre and asserted that those supporting militancy and separatism won’t be entertained by the government.

He said the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh had made an offer to them (Hurriyat) to talk about two years ago and Dineshwar Sharma was appointed as a special interlocutor for engaging all sections of the people of the Kashmir. “At that time, the Hurriyat was not willing to come forward to talk. They cannot decide and dictate terms, time and everything to the Government of India,” Madhav told reporters here.

“As far as we are concerned, it is the prerogative and decision of the Union Home Ministry. Those who are against the constitution of India and those who are in support of militants and propagate separatism shall not be entertained. That is the view of our party,” Madhav said.

Asked about the BJP’s stand on Article 35A and 370, party’s he said, “Our stand is clear. We’re committed to repeal Article 370 and Article 35A, that was (35A) inserted in the Constitution illegally. But since the matter is in court, we’re waiting for the decision .”

“I believe that after doing away with the Article 35A and 370, all the three regions of the state will see development,” he said.

Madhav also said that the BJP government in Centre and Governor’s administration in J&K are on same page in dealing with militants and separatists ,who he said, are responsible for the problems in Jammu and Kashmir.

In reply to another query about former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calling administration “weak and incompetent” in reaction to highway ban on civilian movement during Yatra, Madhav said, “We’ve seen lot of incompetence in Omar Abdullah-led government. There is nothing like incompetence if steps are being taken for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Yatra. I hope Omar Abdullah and his alike will also cooperate with the security agencies in smooth conclusion of Yatra rather than criticizing administration or government.”