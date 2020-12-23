Thumping win shows August 5 decisions unacceptable: Omar

Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the thumping majority to the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in the District Development Council (DDC) polls had shown “that decisions of August 5, 2019, were unacceptable to people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Omar was addressing party workers at the NC headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, here on a day when the PAGD swept the DDC polls.

“Now that it is being said that democracy has won, you have to listen to the voice of the people. With a thumping majority (to PAGD) people of J&K have said that August 5, 2019, is unacceptable to them,” Abdullah said.

Omar said the PAGD had come to the forefront “not to further deteriorate the situation of this state but make it a better place,” he added.

“Till yesterday you (BJP) were saying that Omar Abdullah is speaking unrealistic and that there was no one supporting Dr Farooq Abdullah. After taking part in elections, we have proved that people are with us,” Abdullah said.

Without naming BJP, Omar said a “wrong picture of Jammu and Kashmir was being created by it world over” that people were “happy with the abrogation of Article 370”.

“Till when will you (BJP) keep telling the world that people of J&K are in favour of August 5, 2019 decisions. Till when will you tell the world that people of J&K have nothing to do with Article 370. Had this propaganda of yours been correct, you wouldn’t have met the fate that you have,” Omar said while referring to the outcome of DDC polls.

He said the outcome of DDC polls had shown that NC remained strong in the Valley, Jammu and Ladakh “despite attempts to destroy it.”

“The results are right in front of you. One political party (NC) which has a base in both Valley, Jammu and Ladakh and this election has proved that whatever conspiracies and propaganda you do against NC, you will not be able to destroy us. Power to destroy us only lies with the Almighty and people of J&K,” Abdullah said. “How much propaganda you do, your lies will be exposed one day,” Omar said while taking an indirect jibe at the BJP.

Commenting on PAGD sweeping DDC polls, Omar said:“There has been non-stop rambling on TV channels about poll results. Those people who cannot digest the victory of the People’s Alliance, for the sake of saying said it was a victory of democracy,” Omar said. “In case had this not been the poll result, they would have shouted at the top of their voice that opportunistic people have lost and anti-national, pro-Pakistan people have lost the polls,” Abdullah said.

“Now that we have not lost and then they can’t accept it, they say democracy has won. We never said we don’t trust democracy but have been saying that we will fight for our rights but not in an unconstitutional way,” Abdullah said.