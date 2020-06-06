Thunderstorm, gusty winds lash Kashmir parts

Strong thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Kashmir on Saturday evening even as Meteorological Department predicted afternoon showers to continue for next two days.

MeT officials said a windstorm accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall was received in Srinagar, Handwara and Ganderbal. Parts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and south Kashmir also received a light to moderate rainfall.

The thundershowers and the hailstorm caused water logging in several lanes and bylanes of summer capital Srinagar. At several places, standing trees and crops were damaged by the gusty winds and heavy rainfall which lasted for more than an hour.

Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the thundershowers along with gusty winds were likely during Sunday and Monday afternoon also.

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall during the evening also brought down the temperatures. Srinagar, which recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius maximum temperature Saturday, witnessed a considerably cool evening.

Traffic advisory for Srinagar-Jammu highway:

A traffic advisory issued by Traffic Police department said subject to fair weather and road conditions, only vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed to move on the 270 kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National highway on Sunday.

Frequent closure of the highway has choked supplies to the Valley causing inconvenience to people reeling under the prevailing situation owing to Covid-19.

The routine passenger traffic on the highway has been off the roads for last several weeks due to lockdown owing to Covid-19. However, buses carrying travellers who have completed their quarantine at Lakhanpur and those with special movement passes have been travelling on the highway.

Other Highways

Only vehicles carrying essentials would be allowed on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway depending on weather conditions and status of the road on Sunday, the official advisory said.

The Mughal Road connecting Shopian district with Pir Panchal remains closed due to accumulation of snow, officials said.