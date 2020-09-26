Time to exert more pressure on militants and their supporters: DGP

Jammu & Kashmir Police and all security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have sacrificed a number of officers and other personnel in achieving peace and it is time to exert more pressure on the militants and their supporters, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said today.

He was chairing high-level meetings to review the present security scenario in the valley with officers from the administration, Army, Police, CAPF at Police Control Room Kashmir Srinagar and at Anantnag.

The meeting at PCR Kashmir was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, IG CRPF Srinagar Sector Deepak Rattan, IG CRPF (Ops) Charu Sinha, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, BGS 15 Corps Brig. P. J. Mishra, DIG SSB Kashmir Ranjeet Singh, DIG BSF Srinagar B. K. Jha, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal and SSP SBK Srinagar Showkat Ahmad Shah.

The officers who attended the meeting via video conference include DIG SKR Anantnag Atul Goel, DIG NKR Baramulla M. Suleman Choudhary, DIG CRPF South D S Ambesh, DIG CRPF South Awantipora B. S. Negi, DIG CRPF North Baramulla Aneesh Sirohi, all district SSPs including Police Districts of Kashmir Zone and all Commandants of CRPF Battalions.

The meeting deliberated on present security scenario in the Valley. The officers representing different agencies briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring security of the people.

The DGP while addressing the meeting said that all forces have sacrificed a number of lives in achieving peace in Jammu & Kashmir, and it is time to exert more pressure on the militants and their supporters. He stressed for intensified cordon and search operations to flush out the militants.

The DGP said that during the current year, the intensified operations have yielded good results across Jammu and Kashmir, yet we have to continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act. He stressed upon all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with each other.

The DGP reiterated that the support of the community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes. He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.

The DGP directed the supervisory officers to regularly brief the personnel at nakas established and activated in various districts. He directed all jurisdictional officers to channelize their resources at security grids established in all major towns and cities so that all the suspicious elements are kept on the radar.

Later in the afternoon, the DGP visited District Police Lines and Police Component, Anantnag in South Kashmir where he inaugurated Main Gate Complex, Multi-facility Center, Quarter Guard, Dry Canteen and Equipment Store facilities for the officers and jawans. In Police Component the DGP inaugurated Mess and Badminton Hall and also inspected various available facilities for officers/jawans, and also chaired a meeting of officers.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. He was received by DIG SKR Anantnag Atul Goel, DIG CRPF South Anantang D. S. Ambesh, SSP Anantnag Sandeep Choudhary, SSP Awantipora Tahir Salim, ASP Anantnag Parbeet Singh and other gazetted officers.