Track to old Zewan quarries blocked after death of 2 sisters

Following the death of two teenage sisters at Zewan here on Monday, the track leading to deep trenches due to haphazard stone quarrying in the area has been closed, officials said.

On May 25, officials said a group of five girls fell into a deep trench at Dakhteng stone quarry at around 4 pm, who had gone to the spot for recreation as part of Eid festivities.

Following the incident, an official said a team of river police, Indo-Tibetian Border Police and locals rescued three girls from getting drowned, while bodies of two sisters were retrieved.

The deceased sisters were identified as Rounaq Maqbool (19) and Rakeeb Maqbool (15) from Zewan.

“It is an area where stone quarrying was carried out earlier. The quarrying has left some 100ft to 150ft deep trenches,” concerned SHO, Rafiq Ahmed, told the Greater Kashmir.

The unattended deep trenches at Dakhteng Zewan proved ‘death trap’ for two sisters, the spot where people from adjoining areas have been frequenting for its “mesmerizing view”, officials said.

“Rain water seeps into these trenches. It is crystal clear blue water. The location and environ is such that it proves an attraction. However, it is to be understood that the spot is not meant for any recreational activity,” said another official.

No precautions were taken by Geology and Mining Department to prevent any mishap. District Officer Srinagar, Sartaj Ahmed, told the Greater Kashmir: “We were in the process of resolving the issues at the spot. Previously, the mining activity was unscientifically and haphazardly done. Unfortunately, this incident happened.”

Officials said now the track leading to the spot has been dug out using JCB to prevent access and prevent any mishap in future.